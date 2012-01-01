Connecting PupnMe members through social events and activities.
Between work, sleep, & life, and it can be hard meeting people IRL nowadays. Whether new to the city or a true native, it can be overwhelming to feel genuinely connected to the millions around you. People are scary sometimes.
Joining Pup-n-me creates new opportunities for you to connect with other dog owners who value kindness, connection, & support. It shows that you are part of something big in value, small in feel- a connected community within a rapidly growing city.
See felllow Pup-n-me`ers, get inspired, seek advice, discover new parks. When you recognize a fellow pup-n-me accessory, feel free to simply say hello and smile. A small action may make their day. The power of connection is to not be underestimated.
Each week, we welcome new pups + people to our family.
With each purchase, the furry friend not only gains a snazzy look, but the human companion becomes part of the pup n me family- one that embraces genuine interactions, building lasting connections, and growing stronger as a group.
A true believer of following your heart and finding your Ikigai, Niki Lee combined her love for spreading kindness, people, and feeling connected to birth a product that embodies all three.
Simply Kindness.
Niki Lee hopes that with Pup-n-me product, you can always remember to choose kindness.
